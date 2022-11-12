Peat (triceps) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Peat returned Week 8 after suffering a pectoral injury during New Olreans' Week 6 loss to Cincinnati. The 29-year-old then popped up with a triceps injury Wednesday and was held out of each practice ahead of Sunday's contest, leaving the Saints' interior offensive line extremely short-handed with center Eric McCoy (calf) also ruled out against the Steelers. Peat's next opportunity to play will come against the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 20.