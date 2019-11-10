Play

Peat was forced out of Sunday's game against the Falcons with an arm injury, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Patrick Omameh is expected to fill in at left guard while Peat is on the sidelines. If Peat is unable to return, he'll aim to get healthy for Week 11's matchup against the Buccaneers.

