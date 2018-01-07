Saints' Andrus Peat: Suffers broken fibula in wild-card round
Peat suffered a broken fibula in Sunday's playoff game against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Peat was carted off the field in an air cast and was determined to have broken the bone after further evaluation. The injury is a rough blow to a Saints offensive line that is already short Zach Strief (knee).
