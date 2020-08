Peat suffered a broken thumb during Tuesday's practice but hasn't been ruled out for Week 1, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The two-time Pro Bowler, who signed a five-year, $57.5 million contract back in March to remain with the Saints, appears to have a fair shot at suiting up for the season-opener against Tampa Bay on Sept. 13 as long as he can avoid surgery. Per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Peat could manage to resume practicing in as little as two weeks.