Saints' Andrus Peat: Suiting up, as expected
Peat (ankle) is listed as active Week 2 against the Browns, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.
Peat did not suit up Week 1, but appears in line to return to his role as the starting left guard against the Browns.
More News
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: Practices in full Friday•
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: Questionable for Sunday's contest•
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: Day-to-day with quad injury•
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: Logs 13 snaps Friday•
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: Limited participant in practice•
-
Saints' Andrus Peat: Expects to be healthy for camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.