Saints' Andrus Peat: Suiting up Sunday
Peat (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Peat's injury limited him in practices Thursday and Friday, but he'll be able to tough it out and assume his usual starting role at left guard in Week 6.
