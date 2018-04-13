The Saints have exercised the fifth-year team option on Peat's (lower leg) rookie contract, Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Peat was one of New Orleans' first-round selections in the 2015 draft. His career didn't get off to a fast start, but the Stanford product has developed into one of the better guards in the game and he'll now be under Saints control through 2019. While it isn't clear where he stands in his recovery from the broken fibula he suffered in the team's wild-card victory over the Panthers this past January, the Saints' decision to pick up his fifth-year option shows the team isn't overly worried about his recovery process.