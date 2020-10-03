Peat (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Lions, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Peat suffered a high-ankle sprain during this past Sunday's loss to the Packers and was unable to practice all week. Derrick Kelly is slated to start at left guard in Peat's place Sunday.
