Peat suffered a pectoral strain in the Saints' Week 6 loss to the Bengals and is considered week-to-week moving forward, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The offensive lineman will miss Thursday's contest against the Cardinals while he nurses the injury and will now set his sights on returning in Week 9 versus the Raiders after New Orleans' bye week. In his absence, Calvin Throckmorton (hip) or Landon Young could step into a starting role.