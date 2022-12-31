site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Andrus Peat: Won't face Eagles
RotoWire Staff
Peat (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Peat exited Saturday's game against the Browns and was unable to practice in any capacity throughout the week. Calvin Throckmorton is likely to start at left guard in Peat's place.
