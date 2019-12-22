Peat (forearm) is inactive Sunday against the TItans, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Peat's absence will extend to six games, and with fellow starter Larry Warford (knee) out as well, the New Orleans offensive line will be operating well below full strength. Peat did log limited practice sessions each day this week, so a return for Week 17 or the playoffs seems plausible, if not likely.