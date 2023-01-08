Dalton completed 15 of 25 passes for 171 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Panthers.

Dalton got out to a solid start Week 18, as he went 4-for-4 passing for 59 yards and a 25-yard passing touchdown on the opening drive. However, he still wound up logging fewer than 200 passing yards for the fifth time in his 14 starts this season. The 35-year-old signal-caller finishes the 2022 campaign with a 66.7 completion percentage on 378 attempts for 2,871 yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Dalton was expected to serve as the Saints' No. 2 quarterback after signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the team last offseason, though he took over the starting job after Jameis Winston missed time with back and ankle injuries early in the season. With Winston still under contract heading into the 2023 campaign, it's unclear if the team will want to bring Dalton back for another year.