Dalton completed 30 of 47 attempts for 361 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in the Saints' 42-34 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 21 yards.

Dalton's night was the epitome of a mixed bag, as he offset his highest passing yardage total since Week 16 of the 2020 season with three back-breaking interceptions, the first at the Cardinals' nine-yard line followed by a pair of pick-sixes on back-to-back possessions late in the second quarter that changed the dynamic of the game for good. To his credit, Dalton kept battling with a short-handed pass-catching corps down Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) and helped get New Orleans within eight points via a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Juwan Johnson before the rally fell short. Despite the gaudy numbers, it's likely Jameis Winston (back/ankle), who's been healthy enough to serve as the No. 2 quarterback the last two games, returns to starting duty for a Week 8 home matchup against the Raiders a week from Sunday.