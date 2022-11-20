Dalton was 21-for-25 passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Rams.

Amid speculation about whether Jameis Winston should take over as New Orleans' starting quarterback, Dalton responded with his best outing of the season Week 11. Despite taking three sacks while working behind a patchwork offensive line, the 35-year-old was able to complete all but four of his pass attempts in the face of a Rams pass rush headlined by Aaron Donald. The quarterback also threw a game-long 53-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave down the middle of the field in the third quarter, putting the Saints up 24-14. While this performance should secure Dalton's starting job for the time being, he's set for another tough test next week against the 49ers.