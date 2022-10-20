Coach Dennis Allen confirmed Dalton (back) will be the Saints' starting quarterback Thursday at Arizona, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.
Both Dalton and Jameis Winston (back/ankle) avoided designations for New Orleans' Week 7 matchup, but the team will continue to roll with the former for at least one more game. The team doesn't want to press Winston into action prematurely after he's dealt with four small fractures in his back, an ankle issue and a hip flexor injury already this season. Meanwhile, Dalton will earn a fourth consecutive start under center, which so far has resulted in 585 yards passing, three touchdowns and one interception on the first three occasions.
