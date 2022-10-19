Coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that he'll wait until Thursday to decide between Dalton (back) and Jameis Winston (back/ankle) as the starting quarterback for Thursday's game in Arizona, Erin Summers of the Saints' official website reports.

Health presumably will be a key factor, with Dalton likely in better shape from that standpoint despite dealing with a back injury that limited his practice participation this week. Winston is recovering from back fractures and an ankle injury, having served as Dalton's backup in a loss to the Bengals on Sunday. Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football believes Dalton is likely to start Thursday's game.