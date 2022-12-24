Dalton completed eight of 15 passes for 92 yards and one interception during Saturday's 17-10 win over Cleveland.

Dalton attempted a season-low 15 passes during Saturday's frigid temperatures and steady winds. With top wideout Chris Olave (hamstring) inactive, the 35-year-old signal-caller was also let down with multiple drops by New Orleans' receivers. This included an interception late in the first quarter on a pass that bounced off the hands of tight end Juwan Johnson and directly to awaiting Browns safety Grant Delpit. Dalton went on to attempt just seven passes over the remaining three quarters of the game, as the Saints offense shifted to an option rushing attack between versatile quarterback Taysom Hill and running back Alvin Kamara. However, Dalton still accounted for all of the team's passing attempts in this game, so this unique game plan is unlikely to affect his status as the team's starting quarterback moving forward.