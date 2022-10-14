Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Dalton will start Sunday's game against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jameis Winston (back/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday after being a limited participant in practice this week and might be available as the backup, but Dalton will get at least one more start. Dalton will be presiding over an offense that's without Michael Thomas (foot) for a third straight game and Jarvis Landry (ankle) for a second straight, while rookie Chris Olave (concussion) is listed as questionable but could be at risk of missing the game. Dalton has only 52 pass attempts and two touchdowns through two starts, with the Saints opting for a run-heavy approach that has often featured Taysom Hill getting a lot of direct snaps, especially in the red zone. The depleted state of the wideout corps furthers the case for a run-first offense, though Cincinnati's solid front seven might have something to say about it.