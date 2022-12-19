Dalton went 11-for-17 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 21-18 victory versus the Falcons.

Dalton logged season lows in passing yards and attempts during the Saints' run-heavy attack Week 15. He also wasn't involved in the team's longest play from scrimmage, as change-of-pace quarterback Taysom Hill connected with Rashid Shaheed for a 68-yard touchdown in the first quarter. However, Dalton once again showed why he deserves to be the team's starting quarterback, completing at least 64 percent of his passes for the eighth time in his 11 starts this season. He also connected with Juwan Johnson for two touchdowns during the tight end's return from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury. Dalton's fantasy upside should remain limited if New Orleans continues to utilize a two-quarterback approach Week 16 versus Cleveland.