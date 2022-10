With Jameis Winston (back/ankle) inactive, Dalton is slated to start Sunday's game against the Vikings, The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Dalton thus represents a fantasy lineup option for those who roster Winston or are looking for added short term depth in QB-heavy formats. That said, the veteran signal caller will be helming an offense Sunday that will be without key cogs Alvin Kamara (ribs) and Michael Thomas (foot), a context that could limit his Week 4 upside.