Dalton completed 17 of 32 pass attempts for 162 yards and one touchdown (no turnovers) in Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bengals.

Dalton wasn't as efficient as we'd seen in his last two starts in place of Jameis Winston (back/ankle), but he did have the Saints leading late in the fourth quarter. The aforementioned Winston was healthy enough to suit up as the backup, but it was reported before the game that Dalton could continue to start with strong play, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. It is worth noting that the veteran signal-caller was without his three top receiving options, but the results were still vanilla from a fantasy standpoint. Should Dalton continue to start for New Orleans, he would do so on a short week against the Cardinals on Thursday.