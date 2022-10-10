Dalton completed 16 of 24 passes for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 39-32 win over the Seahawks.

Dalton made his second consecutive start in the absence of Jameis Winston (back). While his stat line was uninspiring, Dalton successfully distributed the ball to key playmakers such as Chris Olave (concussion) and Alvin Kamara. Though Dalton has filled in relatively effectively for Winston, it's worth noting that Taysom Hill lined up as the team's quarterback on several occasions, taking away opportunity from Dalton. Hill could remain involved, particularly so long as the Saints remain without Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle).