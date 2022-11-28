Dalton completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for 204 yards and rushed four times for 21 yards in Sunday's 13-0 loss to the 49ers.

It was a game to forget for Dalton and the entire New Orleans offense after they were shut out for the first time since 2002. Outside of a couple of missed throws, the veteran quarterback didn't actually play all that poorly, producing his second straight game with 200 passing yards and no turnovers. Dalton should remain a middling fantasy option when the Saints take on the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 13.