Dalton will start Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Coach Dennis Allen made the announcement Wednesday, adding that the Saints now consider Jameis Winston to be healthy, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. It's thus clear Dalton has moved ahead of his teammate on the depth chart, rather than merely being an injury replacement while Winston finishes up his recovery from back and ankle injuries. Of course, Dalton could also lose the job back to Winston if he doesn't perform well.
