Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Dalton will start Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Dalton will pick up his fifth consecutive start this weekend, with Allen notably adding that the Saints now consider Jameis Winston to be healthy, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. The implication is that Dalton has moved ahead of his teammate on the depth chart, rather than merely being an injury replacement while Winston finishes up his recovery from back and ankle injuries. Of course, Dalton could also cede the job to Winston as soon as Week 9 if he doesn't perform well against the Raiders.
