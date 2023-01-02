Dalton completed 18 of 22 passes for 204 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Eagles.
Dalton and the Saints were in surprisingly positive game script throughout the contest, so he wasn't asked to do much. He threw an interception just before halftime deep in Philadelphia territory, but Dalton otherwise managed the game effectively. Despite the victory, Dalton has now failed to throw for multiple touchdowns in four of his last five games, and he's topped 204 passing yards just once in that span.
