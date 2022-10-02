Dalton completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Vikings.

Dalton filled in admirably for Jameis Winston (back) and came up just short of leading the Saints to victory. He tallied his lone touchdown midway through the second quarter on a four-yard toss to Chris Olave. Though Dalton won't get credit on the stat sheet, he led two additional touchdown drives to keep the Saints competitive. It's unclear whether Winston will be available for a Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks, but Dalton showed the ability to fill in capably.