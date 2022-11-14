Dalton completed 17 of his 27 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Steelers.

Dalton turned in another poor effort, highlighted by two fourth-quarter interceptions, the first of which up a Steelers' touchdown and another that effectively ended the game. The primary positive to take from his performance was a 15-yard touchdown to Juwan Johnson just before halftime. However, Dalton has failed to top 200 passing yards in three of his seven games as the Saints' starter and has only one touchdown in five of those matchups. With Jameis Winston fully healthy, Dalton could be at risk of losing his starting job.