The Saints listed Dalton (back) as a limited participant at Tuesday's practice.

Dalton was labeled as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, and he maintained that level of activity when the Saints got on the field for the first time since Sunday's loss to the Bengals. Jameis Winston (back/ankle) was also listed as a limited participant, but Dalton may be the healthier of the two signal-callers at this stage, as John Hendrix of SI.com notes that Dalton was taking the first-team reps in the open portion of Tuesday's session. Barring a dramatic increase in his activities Wednesday, Winston looks like he could miss out on a fourth straight start Thursday, when the Saints face the Cardinals in Arizona. Winston could still be available as an emergency backup behind Dalton, provided the latter doesn't regress in his own recovery from a back injury and is able to start on a short week.