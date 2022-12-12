Dalton will remain the starter under center in Week 15 against the Falcons, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

If the 4-9 Saints wanted to go back to Jameis Winston under center, the Week 14 bye offered the perfect opportunity to do so. New Orleans believes Dalton gives the team a better chance to win, as the Saints have no incentive to lose given that the Eagles own their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and New Orleans is only two games back of the NFC South-leading Buccaneers in the standings.