Dalton is trending toward a start Thursday versus the Cardinals, but the Saints have yet to officially name a starter, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.
Coach Dennis Allen declined to officially name a starter for Thursday between Dalton and Jameis Winston (back/ankle), saying "I think we'll just wait 'til game time," but Terrell reports that 'signs point' toward the team continuing to roll with Dalton on a short week. Winston remains limited in practice but doesn't have an injury designation, while Dalton practiced in full Wednesday after opening the week with back-to-back limited sessions. If Dalton indeed starts Thursday in Arizona, which may not become official until shortly before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, he will have standout rookie Chris Olave back from the concussion protocol, but have to operate without Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), in addition to guard Andrus Peat (pectoral).
