Dalton (back) practiced fully Wednesday and doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game in Arizona.
Coach Dennis Allen told Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football earlier Wednesday that he hasn't made a call on the Saints' starting quarterback for Week 7 between Dalton and Jameis Winston (back/ankle), the latter of whom was limited Monday through Wednesday but also avoided a designation for Thursday. Dalton himself opened the week with back-to-back capped sessions before logging every rep Wednesday, making it clear he's in a better spot than Winston, health-wise. Ultimately, Allen doesn't have to make his decision known before Thursday's kickoff, but if Dalton gets the nod, he again won't have wide receivers Michael Thomas (foot) or Jarvis Landry (ankle) at his disposal.
