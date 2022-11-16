Coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that Dalton will be the Saints' starting quarterback Sunday against the Rams, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

During Dalton's seven previous starts this season, the Saints have gone 2-5 to fall to 3-7 overall. And he had perhaps his worst performance of the campaign this past Sunday at Pittsburgh, where he completed 17 of 27 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 27-17 loss. Still, Allen will continue to roll with Dalton under center, even though Jameis Winston seemingly can play at the moment.