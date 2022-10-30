Dalton completed 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Raiders.

Dalton found tailback Alvin Kamara on both of his scores. Without any turnovers or sacks, it was a clean performance from the signal caller, who was picked off three times in Week 7's defeat. On the back of his first multi-touchdown win as a Saint, Dalton has helped his stock ahead of his upcoming matchup versus the Ravens.