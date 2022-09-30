Dalton is expected to start Sunday's game against the Vikings with Jameis Winston (back/hip/ankle) listed as doubtful, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.

Dalton will have to work without Michael Thomas (foot) if he indeed takes the field Sunday, leaving Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) as his likely top wideouts. Taysom Hill (ribs) would, in turn, be in line to act as Dalton's backup. The veteran signal-caller becomes a fantasy option worth consideration for needy teams in formats that start multiple quarterbacks, if Winston is indeed ruled out for Week 4.