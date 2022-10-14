Dalton will start Sunday's game against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jameis Winston (back/ankle) has been a limited participant in practice this week and might be available as the backup, but Dalton will get at least one more start, leading an offense that's without Michael Thomas (foot) for a third straight game. Dalton has only 52 pass attempts and two TDs through two starts, with the Saints going run-heavy and using Taysom Hill for a lot of direct snaps, especially in the red zone. Wide receivers Chris Olave (concussion) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) also appear in danger of missing Sunday's game, furthering the case for a run-first offense, though Cincinnati's solid front seven might have something to say about it.