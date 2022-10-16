Dalton is expected to be working without each of his top three receivers while he makes his third consecutive start Sunday against the Bengals, ESPN.com reports.

Though top signal-caller Jameis Winston (back/ankle) is listed as questionable for the contest, he's unlikely to be available as anything more than a backup option behind Dalton, who has managed the Saints to a 1-1 record over his previous two starts. In those games, Dalton hasn't been asked to do much, as he's attempted just 52 passes, completing 69.2 percent of those throws for 8.1 yards per attempt and a 2:1 TD:INT. Even if a negative game script forces Dalton to drop back more frequently Sunday, he won't have many established weapons to work with in the passing game aside from running back Alvin Kamara. Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) have already been ruled out for their third and second straight games, respectively, while standout rookie Chris Olave is listed as questionable but is still experiencing concussion symptoms and isn't likely to play. Additionally, depth wideout Deonte Harty (foot) was moved to injured reserve Saturday, leaving Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Keith Kirkwood, Rashid Shaheed and Kevin White as the team's available options at the position. That quintet has combined for 13 receptions through the first five weeks of the season.