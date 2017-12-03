Saints' Arthur Maulet: Joins 53-man roster
Maulet was signed to the Saints' 53-man roster Saturday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Maulet was waived by the Saints in late September and has resided on the team's practice squad. The 22-year-old should serve as a depth option in the secondary with safety Marcus Williams (groin) ruled out for Sunday's game, and cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and P.J. Williams (shoulder) listed as questionable.
