Maulet was signed to the Saints' 53-man roster Saturday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Maulet was waived by the Saints in late September and has resided on the team's practice squad. The 22-year-old should serve as a depth option in the secondary with safety Marcus Williams (groin) ruled out for Sunday's game, and cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and P.J. Williams (shoulder) listed as questionable.