site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: saints-asim-richards-logs-full-practice-wednesday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Saints' Asim Richards: Logs full practice Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Richards (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Richards missed the Saints' last two games due to an ankle injury. His full practice puts him on track to return against the Titans on Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Dave Richard
• 14 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read