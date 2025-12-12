Saints' Asim Richards: Will not play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Richards (ankle) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.
Richards did not practice this week ahead of the Saints' Week 15 matchup against the Panthers. The 25-year-old exited in the second half of Week 14 versus the Buccaneers. Taliese Fuaga is expected to start in his place.
