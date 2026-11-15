Estime's role in the backfield will likely be diminished after Travis Etienne (hamstring) was cleared to return for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Estime -- who the Saints claimed off waivers from the Browns on Nov. 3 -- turned 15 carries into 72 yards and a touchdown while logging a five-yard catch during New Orleans' 23-22 overtime win over Cleveland in Week 9. He split backfield duties with Alvin Kamara in that contest, but both running backs figure to have their snaps reduced due to the return of Etienne on Sunday.