Estime rushed 14 times for 94 yards and a touchdown while bringing in his only target for four yards in the Saints' 34-26 win over the Titans on Sunday.

After both Estime and fellow back Evan Hull ceded plenty of work to jack-of-all-trades veteran Taysom Hill in a Week 16 win over the Jets, head coach Kellen Moore opted for a more traditional ground attack Sunday. Estime was the primary beneficiary, outpacing Hill and Hull by three and two carries, respectively, and recording a career-best rushing yardage total in the process. The 2024 fifth-round pick of the Broncos ripped off a 32-yard touchdown run to seal the win with just under four minutes remaining, and given his production, Estime looks like a strong candidate to helm the running game again in a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.