Estime is listed as the fourth running back on the Saints' 53-man roster, Grant Chachere of SI.com reports.

Estime was able to beat out Zamir White and Devin Neal (hamstring) for that final backfield depth spot on the active roster for the regular season. Estime has worked in a rotational role in his first two years in the NFL, but the 2024 fifth-rounder would operate in a larger role behind Travis Etienne in Week 1 against the Lions if one or both of Alvin Kamara (knee) and Kendre Miller (undisclosed) were to be limited or ruled out.