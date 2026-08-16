Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Saints' Audric Estime: Dealing with ankle injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Estime suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Estime was injured on a hard hit after reeling in a catch for a six-yard loss in the second quarter. Prior to that, the 22-year-old had been impressive, breaking multiple tackles for a nine-yard TD run on New Orleans' first offensive play and tallying 28 yards on five total carries. Estime has a chance to earn the No. 3 RB role for the Saints, but he'll likely need to get healthy enough to show what he has to offer in additional preseason contests.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!