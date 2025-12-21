Estime rushed five times for 19 yards and caught three of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 29-6 win over the Jets.

The Saints were missing Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) and Devin Neal (hamstring, IR), but Taysom Hill stepped up as the top option at running back. Hill paced the team with 12 carries while Estime and Evan Hull each had five. Even if Kamara remains sidelined in Week 17 against the Titans, Estime will likely remain limited to a complementary role.