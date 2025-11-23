Estime (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Estime joined the Saints' active roster in early November to provide the Saints with more backfield depth after Kendre Miller tore his ACL in mid-October. Estime saw five snaps (three on offense, two on special teams) in Week 10 against the Panthers, but he will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's NFC South clash. That leaves Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal as the Saints' two running backs on the active roster for Week 12. Estime's next chance to play is Week 13 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 30.