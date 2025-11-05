The Saints signed Estimate to their active roster Wednesday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The second-year running back from Notre Dame signed with the Saints' practice squad in late October and has now earned a spot on the active roster. Estime appeared in 13 regular-season games for the Broncos in 2024, rushing 76 rimes for 310 yards and two touchdowns. He's likely to have a depth role in the Saints' backfield, playing behind Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal.