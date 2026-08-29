Estime rushed four times for 46 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards in Friday's 27-24 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Estime led the Saints in rushing Friday, finishing with four more yards than Kendre Miller thanks to a 33-yard run. Injuries to Alvin Kamara (knee) and Devin Neal (hamstring) could open the door for Estime to make the 53-man roster, though Kendre Miller and recent trade acquisition Zamir White are also competing for spots in New Orleans' backfield behind Travis Etienne.