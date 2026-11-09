Estime carried the ball 15 times for 72 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-22 overtime win over the Browns. he also caught his only target for five yards.

It was a revenge game for the third-year RB, who was cut loose by Cleveland last week and got claimed on waivers by New Orleans to offer some depth for a depleted backfield. Estime played for the Saints in 2025 and didn't need to learn Kellen Moore's playbook, putting him in prime position to step into a big role right away, and he led the team with 16 touches ahead of Alvin Kamara's nine. Estime capped his big performance with a two-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. While he certainly made a case for a consistent role in the offense, rookie CJ Donaldson (shoulder) could be back next week and Travis Etienne (hamstring) might be close to returning from IR. Estime could still be atop the depth chart, at least temporarily, for a Week 10 clash with the Panthers.