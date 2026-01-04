Estime rushed 21 times for 63 yards and brought in all five targets for 43 yards in the Saints' 19-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

With Alvin Kamara (knee) sidelined once again to close out the season, Estime easily paced the Saints' ground attack in carries and rushing yards for a second straight week. The second-year pro was much less efficient than during his 14-carry, 94-yard performance against the Titans in Week 17, but Estime helped make up for it with an impressive day as a pass catcher. Estime put some good play on tape over the last two games, and with Kamara's future uncertain, it's possible Estime enters the final year of his deal with New Orleans in position to compete for significant playing time in 2026.